Watch Keira Knightley return in new ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ trailer

She's returning to the franchise after a decade away.

A new trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge features the semi-surprise return of Keira Knightley’s Elizabeth Swann.

Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner returned in an earlier trailer for the swashbuckling sequel, leading to speculation that Knightley’s character, traditionally Turner’s romantic partner, could come back too. Like Bloom, Knightley last appeared in the franchise’s third instalment, 2007’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End.

Now she can be seen briefly in a new Japanese trailer for the film, which will be released worldwide on May 26. Watch the new trailer below.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge has already been screened for film industry insiders and first reactions were largely positive.

Johnny Depp also reprises his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, while Javier Bardem will play the titular villain, Captain Salazar. New cast members include former Skins actress Kaya Scoledario and Australian rising star Brenton Thwaites.

The new Japanese trailer follows a longer promo for the film released in March.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Sir Paul McCartney will make a cameo appearance in the new Pirates film. According to industry sources, an extra scene was added once filming had wrapped to allow the Beatle to take a small role in Salazar’s Revenge.