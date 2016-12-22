Watch Liam Neeson ‘audition’ for ‘dark’ shopping mall Santa Claus

'I will find him. And I will kill him'

Liam Neeson has resurrected his character from the Taken series for a new spoof ‘audition’ video as a shopping mall Santa Claus.

Filmed for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Neeson’s Santa is naturally void of festive cheer and is every bit as menacing and dangerous as you’d expect.

“Do you understand what Santa’s saying here?” he says. “He’s making a list. Naughty, nice. It’s detailed. He’s single minded, he’s an eye in the sky bringing swift judgment.”

Asked about his favourite Christmas song, he added: “Let me tell you something about that reindeer that ran over grandma.

“I will find him. And I will kill him.”

Meanwhile, Neeson takes the lead in Scorsese’s new film Silence – which hits cinemas on New Year’s Day.

Based upon a 1966 novel of the same name by Japanese author Shūsaku Endō, Silence follows two Portuguese Jesuit priests (played by Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver) in the 17th century who suffer a crisis of faith when they travel to Japan to locate their mentor (Liam Neeson).

“Silence is just something that I’m drawn to in that way,” said Scorsese. “It’s been an obsession, it has to be done and now is the time to do it. It’s a strong, wonderful true story, a thriller in a way, but it deals with those questions.”