Watch the live stream from the red carpet of the premiere of ‘Daddy’s Home 2’

Tonight sees the UK premiere of ‘Daddy’s Home 2’ – and you can catch all of the action from the red carpet below.

Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell return for a comedy Christmas caper, but this time with their own dads in tow.

The synopsis reads: “In the sequel to the 2015 global smash, father and stepfather, Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have joined forces to provide their kids with the perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho Dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad (John Lithgow) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos.”

