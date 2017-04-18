Watch Mark Hamill say fans heckled ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ in 1977

Actor also reveals how he would have changed the death of Han Solo in 'The Force Awakens'

Mark Hamill has revealed that the first Star Wars film A New Hope was ridiculed by fans when it was first screened in 1977.

Despite going on to become one of the most successful franchises ever, the actor said fans laughed at the film’s cinematic debut.

He said during a Star Wars Celebration in Florida: ”At the end of the trailer it said: ‘A billion light years in the making. And it’s coming to your galaxy this summer.’ Somebody in the balcony yelled out: ‘Yeah and it’s coming to the Late Show two weeks after that’.”

The actor, who was at the screening with his late co-star Carrie Fisher said they both giggled with the crowd but also said they were horrified. You can watch his talk below.

“Nobody enjoys a well-placed, snarky remark more than I do. So we both laughed, but after we laughed, we kind of went, ‘Uh oh,'” he added.

He also said that he wishes that the death of Han Solo in 2015’s The Force Awakens could have been handled differently.

Speaking to Fandango.com, he admitted: ”When I was reading it, I thought if Leia is trying to mentally contact me and she is unsuccessful, she’ll rush to his [Han’s] aid and get into some dire situation, and that’s when I show up.

”I save her life, and then we rush to Han, and then we are in the same position that Rey and Finn and Chewie are – too late to save him, but witnesses.”

Hamill recently said it is “possible” that Luke Skywalker could turn to the dark side in the next installment of the Star Wars franchise.

“It’s possible, anything’s possible,” he said. However, he also joked that he suffers from “short term memory loss” and said he had “lost credibility with the public through social media because I lie all the time.”

He added: “And I post an exclusive look at the Episode VIII trailer and it’s a trailer on the back lot… It’s like the boy who cried wolf, nobody believes me.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is due for release on December 15, 2017 and stars Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and more.