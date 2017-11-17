Watch Mark Wahlberg reveal he has a third nipple to a shocked Will Ferrell

The bizarre exchange took place on 'Good Morning Britain'

Mark Wahlberg revealed on this morning’s Good Morning Britain that he has a third nipple – as a shocked Will Ferrell looked on.

The pair appeared on the breakfast talk show to promote their new film Daddy’s Home 2. As part of a quiz round testing how well the pair knew each other, it was revealed that Wahlberg has a third nipple – a fact that Ferrell didn’t know before the show.

“The third nipple? I’m not aware of that,” Ferrell stated, before Wahlberg nodded: “Yes – I never made a point of showing him.”

A perplexed Will Ferrell continued: “We never talked about that… I just assumed he had two of them.” Watch the bizarre encounter below.

NME was on the red carpet for last night’s premiere of Daddy’s Home 2, which will be in cinemas from Friday 17 November. For tickets, more information, and your nearest cinema screening the movie, visit here.

The synopsis for the film reads: “In the sequel to the 2015 global smash, father and stepfather, Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have joined forces to provide their kids with the perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho Dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad (John Lithgow) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos.”