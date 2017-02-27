Watch ‘Moana’ star Auli’i Cravalho get hit by flag while performing at Oscars 2017

The 16-year-old singer and actress was performing 'How Far I'll Go' with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Moana actress and singer Auli’i Cravalho appeared to be hit in the face by a flag during her performance at last night’s Oscars.

The star, who voiced the title character in the Disney animated film, sang ‘How Far I’ll Go’ along with Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda at the ceremony, surrounded by dancer waving blue flags, one of which struck her during the performance. Watch in the videos below.

“I’m glad someone noticed it,” Cravalho later told ABC News. “I did get a little bump on the head. It was just kind of like a, ‘Hey, you’re at the Oscars!’ It was a good reminder. Things happen and you just kind of got to roll with it.”

Watch the full performance beneath:

The Oscars ended in chaos after La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner of Best Picture. Following confusion, it was later corrected that Moonlight had actually won the night’s top prize.

Elsewhere at the Oscars, Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor be honoured, and La La Land took home six prizes including Best Actress for Emma Stone. Check out the full list of winners at the Oscars 2017.

Read more: Its win might have been an inelegant moment, but Moonlight deserved to win Best Picture at the Oscars