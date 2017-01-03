Watch new ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ trailer soundtracked by Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift

The movie sequel to E.L. James' best-seller comes out next month

A new trailer for Fifty Shades Darker has been shared online.

The clip, which you can watch below, is soundtracked by Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift’s recent hit single ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’.

The new film is the second to emerge from the erotic franchise, which has been adapted from E.L. James’ best-selling novels. The stars of 2015’s Fifty Shades Of Grey, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, will reprise their roles as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey respectively.

Fifty Shades Darker was originally set to be released worldwide on Valentine’s Day (February 14). But it will now be released four days before (February 10).

The plot revolves around a wounded Christian Grey trying to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life. She demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.

Also returning from the original Fifty Shades Of Grey are Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford and Max Martini, along with first-timers Kim Basinger, Bella Heathcote and Eric Johnson.

Fifty Shades Darker is directed by James Foley, produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside E L James, the creator of the book series. The screenplay is by Niall Leonard, based on James’ book.

Fifty Shades Freed, based on James’ third novel, will follow on February 9, 2018.

Fifty Shades Of Grey was the big winner at the Razzie Awards last February, the annual ceremony rewarding the worst of Hollywood, earning five awards, including Worst Actor and Actress for Dornan and Johnson respectively.

It was directed by Nowhere Boy‘s Sam Taylor-Johnson, who previously announced that she won’t be returning to direct the sequels.