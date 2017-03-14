Watch new ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2’ trailer starring Baby Groot

Sci-fi sequel is out on May 5

A new teaser trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2 featuring the character Baby Groot has surfaced online.

The 30 second clip, which you can watch below, sees the character swinging on the shoulder of his sidekick Rocket in a machine gun battle.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn recently revealed that he originally planned to keep Groot fully blown in the follow up to Guardians Of The Galaxy, but it didn’t fit with the plot.

“When I was first working on the script for Vol. 2 I was planning on it being years after the first movie and for little Groot to be a grown Groot,” he said.

“But there was something missing. First of all, I thought there was a lot of development the group needed to go through as a group – and it would be a shame for the audience to miss it. And, secondly, for whatever reason, Groot just wasn’t working. It was then I came upon the idea of having Vol. 2 take place very shortly after the first film and for Groot to still be Baby Groot, with quite a lot to learn.

“Even though I had already long-ago-decided on the other characters involved, this change opened up the whole movie for me and it suddenly all came together. I fell in love with the script for Vol. 2, and I felt like we were creating something very special.”

It was recently revealed that Kurt Russell is set to appear as Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) father in the forthcoming sequel.

It will hit cinemas on May 5. Marvel’s president Kevin Feige recently revealed an intriguing teaser about the sequel’s setting. “There’s a little bit of Earth in this film, but it’s not these characters going to Earth,” he said.

The film’s 2014 predecessor topped a list of the most deaths on film.