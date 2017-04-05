Watch new ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2’ teaser trailer

Marvel sci-fi sequel is due out next month

A new teaser trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2. has surfaced online.

The TV spot, which you can watch below, comes ahead of the official opening of the new film on May 5.

Several trailers have been released in the build up to the new Marvel sci-fi sequel including one which showed Kurt Russell set to appear as Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) father.

Director James Gunn also recently confirmed a third Guardians Of The Galaxy film.

“There will be a Guardians 3, that’s for sure,” he said. “We’re trying to figure it out. I’m trying to figure out what I want to do really, that’s all it is. I got to figure out where I want to be, what I want to spend the next three years of my life doing.”

He added: “You know, I’m going to make another big movie; [but] is it the Guardians or something else? I’m just going to figure it out over the next couple of weeks.”

Gunn also discussed the Guardians cast’s contribution to the new Avengers movie, saying: “You know listen, I don’t think we should overstate things that it is an Avengers movie, but the Guardians are a part of the cosmic universe, they’re a part of Thanos’ stories, so, they are in there, and they have, not the biggest, but, an integral part to that.”

Meanwhile, Marvel’s president Kevin Feige recently revealed an intriguing teaser about the second film’s setting. “There’s a little bit of Earth in this film, but it’s not these characters going to Earth,” he said.

Read more: ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2′ – Everything you need to know

The cast of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2. recently compiled a mixtape inspired by the forthcoming sequel.

The 10-track mix features songs by David Bowie (‘The Prettiest Star’), The Rolling Stones (‘Gimme Shelter’), and Paul Simon (‘The Obvious Child’), among others.

The film’s 2014 predecessor topped a list of the most deaths on film.