Watch the new ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ trailer featuring Donald Glover

By

But who exactly is Glover playing?

A brand new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming has been released ahead of the reboot’s release this summer.

The trailer features a glimpse of Tom Holland’s webslinger interacting with Donald Glover’s character, whose identity has yet to be revealed. Watch below.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Homecoming is set for release on July 7. The cast also includes Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Marisa Tomei as Spidey’s Aunt May, Michael Keaton as the villainous Vulture, and Zendaya as a character called Michelle.

The film is a joint production between Sony and Marvel Studios, the third cinematic iteration of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but the first to tie in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland’s Spider-Man is a few years younger than those played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and the film is said to have a tone reminiscent of classic ’80s John Hughes movies like Weird Science and Pretty In Pink.

Back in February, the toy merchandise tied in with the film appeared to reveal details about its plot. Imagery shared by toy-makers Hasbro showed what the villainous Shocker, played by Bokeem Woodbine, may look like when Homecoming hits screens this summer.

Sony and Marvel have already confirmed a sequel to Homecoming, slated for July 5, 2019.