Watch the new ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ trailer featuring Donald Glover

But who exactly is Glover playing?

A brand new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming has been released ahead of the reboot’s release this summer.

The trailer features a glimpse of Tom Holland’s webslinger interacting with Donald Glover’s character, whose identity has yet to be revealed. Watch below.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Homecoming is set for release on July 7. The cast also includes Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Marisa Tomei as Spidey’s Aunt May, Michael Keaton as the villainous Vulture, and Zendaya as a character called Michelle.

The film is a joint production between Sony and Marvel Studios, the third cinematic iteration of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but the first to tie in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland’s Spider-Man is a few years younger than those played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and the film is said to have a tone reminiscent of classic ’80s John Hughes movies like Weird Science and Pretty In Pink.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Back in February, the toy merchandise tied in with the film appeared to reveal details about its plot. Imagery shared by toy-makers Hasbro showed what the villainous Shocker, played by Bokeem Woodbine, may look like when Homecoming hits screens this summer.

Sony and Marvel have already confirmed a sequel to Homecoming, slated for July 5, 2019.