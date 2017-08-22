Watch new ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ trailer

The sequel to the 2015 reboot of the video games series will be released later this year

A new trailer for Star Wars: Battlefront II has been posted online – watch it below.

The fourth installment in the Star Wars action shooter series will follow 2015’s Battlefront, itself a remake of the 2004 video game of the same name.

The clip shows new footage of the rebels battling with the Empire above Fondor and a space battle featuring Darth Maul and Yoda on Kamino, in the Starfighter Assault game mode

The trailer was revealed at a Gamescom convention today (August 22) and showed a number of different ship types including the X-Wing and Y-Wing plus Poe Dameron’s black X-Wing, Darth Maul’s Scimitar, and the Millennium Falcon. It is set for release on November 17.

Earlier this year, the first trailer was leaked online ahead of the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida.

Leaked footage also addressed Rey’s parentage.

Meanwhile, a new Star Wars “hyperreality” experience was recently announced to launch later this year.

Star Wars: Secrets Of The Empire will utilise virtual reality, but will also allow users to walk through sets, feeling, smelling and hearing the virtual world around them.

The experience is being developed by Lucasfilm, ILMxLab and The Void, a hyperreality amusement centre company behind a recent Ghostbusters hyperreality experience.

A blog post on The Void’s website explains Secrets Of The Empire will “plunge guests directly into the iconic Star Wars galaxy. They will move freely throughout the untethered, social, and multi-sensory Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire experience in a way that allows them to interact and engage with friends, family and Star Wars characters.”

Fans will be able to visit the experience at two new Void Experience Centres at Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort, Anaheim and at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando.

Meanwhile, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release in the UK on December 15.