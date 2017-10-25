Watch a new ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ behind-the-scenes featurette
It's getting closer
Excited Star Wars fans have been treated to a new, behind-the-scenes featurette on The Last Jedi.
The clip, which follows director Rian Johnson as they film the upcoming series sequel, was revealed yesterday, and features new footage of Daisy Ridley’s Rey, John Boyega’s Finn, Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron, and original Star Wars icons Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher.
Watch it below.
Tickets are now on sale at major UK cinema outlets for the first screenings of The Last Jedi, which will hit cinemas on December 14 in the UK and US cinemas on December 15.
Last week, a new TV spot for Star Wars: The Last Jedi put the returning Luke Skywalker front and centre.
As anticipation for the next film in the sci-franchise continues to grow, Star Wars producers are beginning to give their fans more and more of a glimpse at the new movie – with the latest full trailer for The Last Jedi dropping earlier this week.
While the new clip does feature a wide range of the shots that were featured in the recent full trailer, the TV spot does give a voice to Luke Skywalker for the very first time – with the character heard to be asking Rey “why are you here?” as she visits him on the remote island of Ahch-To.