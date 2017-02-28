Watch a new teaser for ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’

The full trailer is coming later today (February 28).

Marvel has released a teaser for the new full-length Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer, which is due tonight (February 28). Watch below.

The eagerly-anticipated sequel starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana hits cinemas on May 5. Marvel’s president Kevin Feige has recently revealed an intriguing teaser about the sequel’s setting. “There’s a little bit of Earth in this film, but it’s not these characters going to Earth,” he told Cinema Blend.

Meanwhile, the opening scene of the movie has already been revealed. Actress Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, has also dropped some hints about what to expect.

“I think we might even feel a tinge of sympathy towards Nebula this time, because we really start to see the emotional crack in her character,” she said.

Continuing, Gillan explained that Nebula’s relationship with her father Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, could be key to our revised view of the character.

“What I love about the second movie for Nebula in particular is that we get… we know that she’s a pretty angry woman with some daddy issues. [But] in the second movie, we’re going to start to see how much pain her father actually caused her, and we’re going to delve right into the relationship with her sister Gamora.”

The film’s 2014 predecessor topped a list of the most deaths on film.