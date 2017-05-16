Watch a new ‘War For The Planet Of The Apes’ teaser featuring Charlton Heston

Heston starred in the classic 1968 'Planet Of The Apes' movie and its sequels.

Ahead of a new, full-length trailer later today (May 16), another teaser for War For The Planet Of The Apes has been released.

It features the voice of Charlton Heston, who starred in the classic 1968 Planet Of The Apes movie and its sequels. Watch below.

The movie is the third in the rebooted Planet Of The Apes franchise, which began in 2011 with the James Franco-starring Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes and continued with Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes in 2014.

War For The Planet Of The Apes once again stars Lord Of The Rings actor Andy Serkis as the chief ape, Caesar, who leads an army of primates against human adversaries who are commanded by the dastardly Colonel, played by True Detective‘s Woody Harrelson.

20th Century Fox’s official plot synopsis teases: “In the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel.

After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.”

The film’s cast includes Judy Greer and Steve Zahn. It hits cinemas on July 14.