Watch the new ‘Wonder Woman’ international trailer

Superhero movie starring Gal Gadot opens in cinemas on June 23.

Warner Bros. has released a new international teaser for Wonder Woman.

The atmospheric minute-long teaser focuses mainly on Gal Gadot’s title character and her rumoured love interest, Steve Trevor, who is played by Chris Pine. Watch below.

Gadot’s debut as the iconic comic book character in last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice was widely praised. Many fans suggested she should have been given more screen time.

The actress has previously teased that her standalone Wonder Woman movie will be “pretty dark”. Alongside Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, the film’s cast also includes Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Danny Huston, Ewan Bremner and former The Office actress Lucy Davis.

The Wonder Woman movie has been in the works for close to two decades, with several stops and starts over the years. At one point, Joss Whedon was attached to direct.

Monster‘s Patty Jenkins is now directing after Breaking Bad director Michelle MacLaren dropped out in April 2015. The film is set for release on June 23 of this year.

Wonder Woman, a warrior princess of the Amazons, made her DC Comics debut in 1941 and was famously played by Lynda Carter, a former Miss World USA, in a popular US TV series that ran from 1975 to 1979. An unseen pilot for a TV reboot was shot in 2011 but NBC decided not to order a full series.

Gal Gadot will also play Wonder Woman in this year’s Justice League movie, which hits cinemas on November 17. Director Zack Snyder recently shared a picture of Gadot working behind-the-scenes on the superhero ensemble movie.