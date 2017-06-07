Watch Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor reminisce over ‘Moulin Rouge!’

The pair reunited to discuss the iconic musical 16 years after its release

Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor have reunited to discuss working on Moulin Rouge! together, 16 years after the film was released.

The pair starred in Baz Luhrmann’s iconic musical in 2001, which was the subject of Secret Cinema’s recent screenings.

Speaking together for Variety‘s Actors On Actors series, Kidman and McGregor reminisced on the work that went into making the film, including a two-week singing and dancing workshop six months before filming began.

“I just remember you having this exquisite voice and me going, ‘I’m never going to be able to hit these notes,’” Kidman recalled.

“No, that’s not true,” McGregor replied. “We were all in the same boat.” Kidman insisted he was wrong, however, saying: “You were so much better than me.”

They also discussed the parties the cast and crew would have between filming. “We’d have great parties,” Kidman said. “Remember those Friday nights, those Saturday nights?”

McGregor responded: “Not all of them. Don’t remember all of them.”

“Exactly,” Kidman said. “I remember absinthe being passed out at some point and me going, ‘Is this safe?’ I was so naive.”

McGregor also said that he knew the film would be a success before it was finished. “I don’t think you do work unless you think it’s going to be great,” he explained. “I’ve never approached anything thinking, ‘Well, this might be a bit crap but…’”

Watch the full video above.