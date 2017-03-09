Watch Scarlett Johansson and Kate McKinnon in the ‘Rough Night’ trailer

It's already drawing comparisons to The Hangover'.

The first trailer for upcoming black comedy film Rough Night has been released.

Because it takes place during a bachelorette weekend that goes horribly wrong, the film is already drawing comparisons to The Hangover. Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Zoë Kravitz, Jillian Bell and Ilana Glazer star as five college friends who reunite 10 years later for a massive pre-wedding blowout.

However, their celebrations take a dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper and foolishly try to cover it up. Watch the trailer below.

Rough Night, which was formerly known as Rock That Body, was directed by Lucia Aniello and co-written by Aniello and Paul W. Downs. The pair are known for writing and directing numerous episodes of Broad City, which Glazer co-created and stars in.

Rough Night is set for release on June 16 of this year. Discussing the film with People recently, Saturday Night Live star McKinnon said of working with Johansson: “Scarlett Johansson is a great actress — really funny. She improvises really funny stuff and it’s really rare to find the two rolled into one. And it’s such a cool thing to watch her just work. I sort of just sit there and go, ‘Wow, look at that.’ “