Watch the final trailer for Disney’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’ remake

Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Ewan McGregor star in the live-action film set for release on March 17.

Disney has shared the final trailer for the live-action remake of Beauty And The Beast.

The new trailer features all the key characters from the new movie, including Emma Watson’s Belle, Dan Stevens’ Beast and Ewan McGregor’s French candlestick, Lumiere.

The film’s director Bill Condon recently revealed that McGregor had to re-record his voice parts for the film because his initial attempt at a French accent was deemed “too Mexican”.

Watch the trailer below.

As well as Watson, Stevens and McGregor, the film stars Ian McKellen, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad and Emma Thompson. Condon (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn) is directing from a screenplay written by Stephen Chbosky (The Perks Of Being A Wallflower). The film opens in cinemas on March 17 of this year.

The first full trailer for Disney’s new Beauty And The Beast film was released in November.

Director Condon said when the film was announced: “I was so excited to hear that Disney was thinking about doing a live-action version of Beauty And The Beast. When something is so perfect, why get near it? And the answer is technology has caught up to the ideas that were introduced in that movie.”

Meanwhile, Jamie T has revealed that he was invited to audition for the role of the Beast in the film.