Watch the first trailer for Disney Pixar’s new music-themed film ‘Coco’

It's been described as a "love letter to Mexico".

Disney Pixar has shared the trailer for Coco, its only non-sequel release of 2017.

Co-directed by Toy Story 3‘s Lee Unkrich and screenwriter Adrian Molina, the film has been described as a “love letter to Mexico”. It features the famous Mexican festival Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) as part of its plot, and has a voice cast led by Gael García Bernal and Benjamin Bratt.

Disney Pixar’s official synopsis teases: “Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colourful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events.

“Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history. Character actress Renée Victor also joins the cast as Abuelita, Miguel’s grandmother.”

Coco is set for release on November 22 of this year. It is preceded on Disney Pixar’s release slate by Cars 3 on June 16 and followed by The Incredibles 2 on June 15, 2018.

Toy Story 4 will follow in 2019, having been delayed to make way for The Incredibles 2.