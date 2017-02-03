Watch the ‘Ghost In The Shell’ Super Bowl teaser

Scarlett Johansson's cyborg takes centre-stage.

Paramount Pictures have shared the Super Bowl teaser for Ghost In The Shell ahead of the sporting event’s huge TV broadcast at the weekend.

The clip includes some new shots of a cyborg Scarlett Johansson in action in the film. The Avengers actress was cast as the remake’s lead, somewhat controversially, in 2015.

Ghost in the Shell was created by Masamune Shirow in 1989 as a manga or Japanese comic book, before being made into a cult Japanese anime movie six years later.

The story is set midway through the 21st century and follows the exploits of a fictional counter-cyberterrorist organisation called Public Security Section 9, which is led by a character called Major Motoko Kusanagi, now hailed as a Japanese icon.

Johansson was cast as a character called “The Major” in 2015, prompting accusations of whitewashing. The controversy was reawakened last year when the first picture of Johansson in the film was released.

Paramount Pictures has even been forced to deny reports that it commissioned visual tests that could potentially make Johansson appear more Asian in post-production. A rep told Screen Crush in April: “A test was done related to a specific scene for a background actor which was ultimately discarded. Absolutely no visual effects tests were conducted on Scarlett’s character and we have no future plans to do so.”

Snow White And The Huntsman director Rupert Sanders is directing the remake and Clint Mansell has been hired hired to write the score. Paramount Pictures has set a release date of March 31 of this year.