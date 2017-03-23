Watch the new trailer for the ‘Love Actually’ sequel

Bill Nighy, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson and Chiwetel Ejiofor all appear.

A new trailer for the Love Actually sequel has arrived.

It shows a host of familiar faces from the classic rom-com holding up placards in a nod to Andrew Lincoln’s character, Mark.

Lincoln appears in the trailer, joined by cast mates including Bill Nighy, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson and Martine McCutcheon.

Watch the trailer below.

The sequel, a 10-minute short film titled Red Nose Day, Actually, will air tomorrow night (March 24) in the UK as part of BBC One’s Comic Relief broadcast. In the US, it will air on Saturday night (March 25) on NBC.

Love Actually‘s writer-director, Richard Curtis, recently ruled out reprising the emotional storyline involving Emma Thompson and the late Alan Rickman. In the original film, Thompson’s character deals with the realisation that her husband, played by Rickman, is having an extra-marital affair with a younger woman.

“You know dealing with Alan is very complicated, so not really,” Curtis told the Press Association when asked whether Rickman’s character could feature in some way. “We’re not [involving] everyone. We’re doing about two thirds of people.”

Curtis added: “Ems [Thompson] isn’t in it. She just can’t do it.”

It has also been confirmed that Martin Freeman, Laura Linney and Rodrigo Santoro will not be reprising their roles from the original.