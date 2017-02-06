Watch the ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Super Bowl trailer

Johnny Depp is joined by 'Skins' actress Kaya Scodelario in the franchise's fifth outing.

A new teaser trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales debuted during yesterday’s Super Bowl TV broadcast.

Johnny Depp returns as Captain Jack Sparrow in the fifth Pirates Of The Caribbean film, joined by Orlando Bloom, Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush, Skins alum Kaya Scodelario and Australian rising star Brenton Thwaites.

Meanwhile, it was reported last year that Paul McCartney filmed a cameo for the sequel after shooting had wrapped.

Keira Knightley has also been linked to the film after she was reportedly spotted shooting a scene with Bloom and Depp at Shepperton Studios in Middlesex.

Pirates Of The Caribbean hits cinemas on May 26. Watch the trailer below.

Yesterday’s Super Bowl duel between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons was accompanied by Lady Gaga’s epic halftime show performance. The singer’s 13-minute set featured a drone opening, acrobatics and hits including ‘Poker Face’, ‘The Edge Of Glory’ and ‘Telephone’.

The Super Bowl TV broadcast, traditionally the most-watched programme of the year in the US, also featured premieres of several other new movie and TV trailers, including the first trailer for Stranger Things season 2, a new promo for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 and a new teaser for The Fate Of The Furious.