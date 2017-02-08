Watch the trailer for Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn’s new movie ‘Snatched’

The actresses play a mother and daughter who have to fend for themselves after getting kidnapped in Ecuador.

A new trailer for Snatched, the forthcoming comedy film starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn, has been released.

The actresses play a mother and daughter who have to find their own way out of the Ecuadorian jungle after they get kidnapped on a family holiday. The film’s cast also includes Wanda Sykes, Randall Park and The Mindy Project‘s Ike Barinholtz.

Parks And Recreation and The Heat writer Katie Dippold wrote the script and Bridesmaids director Paul Feig is one of the film’s producers. It hits cinemas on May 12 – watch the new trailer below.

Last year, while they were shooting Snatched, Schumer and Hawn teamed up to parody Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ video, which prompted viewers and fans to accuse Schumer of racism and ‘cultural appropriation’.

Schumer then shared an essay defending herself against these accusations. She wrote: “If you watched it and it made you feel anything other than good, please know that was not my intention. The movie we made is fun and the women in it are strong and want to help each other. That’s what it was about for me. Of course I had Beyoncé and Jay Z’s approval. They released it on Tidal exclusively for the first 24 hours.”