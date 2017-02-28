Watch the teaser for Will Smith’s new big-budget Netflix movie ‘Bright’

'Bright' reunites Smith with 'Suicide Squad' director David Ayer.

Netflix has shared the first teaser trailer for Bright, its upcoming movie reuniting Will Smith with Suicide Squad director David Ayer.

Smith stars opposite Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace in the fantasy action film, for which Netflix reportedly forked out $90 million (£72 million). Ayer directs from a script he co-wrote with Chronicle‘s Max Landis.

Netflix’s synopsis for the film teases: “Set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves and fairies have been coexisting since the beginning of time, this action-thriller directed by David Ayer follows two cops from very different backgrounds.

“Ward, a human (Will Smith), and Jakoby, an orc (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine night patrol that will alter the future of their world as they know it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a young female elf and a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.”

Netflix has yet to confirm Bright‘s launch date, but it is expected to hit the streaming service in December. Watch the teaser trailer below.

It was reported last month (February) that Mel Gibson was in talks to direct a sequel to Suicide Squad. He would succeed Ayer, who is currently working on DC’s female-led superhero flick with Margot Robbie.