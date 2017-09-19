Film is out in March 2018

The first trailer for the new Tomb Raider film is here. Scroll below to watch.

Simply titled Tomb Raider, the third adaptation of the successful video game franchise, which debuted in 1996, will be released worldwide on March 28, 2018. It sees Swedish actress Alicia Vikander take over from Angelina Jolie as the character of Lara Croft.

The latest instalment of Tomb Raider tells the story of Croft’s origins. “She has all the fierce, tough, curious, intelligent traits, but we’ve stripped away all of her experience,” said Vikander in July, as more photos from the movie were released. “She hasn’t gone on an adventure just yet. She thought he was a stuck up businessperson living in the modern youth culture of suburban London, but then this whole box of information. This is the beginning.”

Vikander, who won an Oscar last year for her role in The Danish Girl, will play Croft (it had previously been rumoured that Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley was the frontrunner to play the lead role). The Hateful Eight‘s Walton Goggins will star as the main villain of the piece, while Daniel Wu, who previously starred in Into The Badlands, will play a ship captain who helps Croft in her mission to find her father.

The trailer comes after fans accused the movie’s official poster of featuring a massive Photoshop fail, with Vikander depicted as having an unusually long neck.