It's scored by Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood and will be Day-Lewis' final film

A trailer has been released for Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film Phantom Thread, which stars Daniel Day-Lewis and is soundtracked by Radiohead‘s Jonny Greenwood.

Phantom Thread will arrive in cinemas on Christmas Day (December 25) and sees Day-Lewis portraying a renowned dressmaker, while Lesley Manville plays his sister.

It’s Day-Lewis’ second film with Anderson following 2007’s There Will Be Blood. It will also be the British actor’s final film before retiring.

Phantom Thread is the fourth Anderson movie that Radiohead guitarist Greenwood has scored. He previously worked on There Will Be Blood, 2012’s The Master and 2014’s Inherent Vice.

Watch the trailer for Phantom Thread below:

The official synopsis for Phantom Thread reads:

Set in the glamour of 1950s post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutants and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock. Women come and go through Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover. Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love. With his latest film, Paul Thomas Anderson paints an illuminating portrait both of an artist on a creative journey, and the women who keep his world running. Phantom Thread is Paul Thomas Anderson’s eighth movie, and his second collaboration with Daniel Day-Lewis.

Back in June, Day-Lewis announced his shock retirement from acting.

A statement at the time read: ““Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”