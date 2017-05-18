Watch the trailer for Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Okja’

Netflix film has stirred controversy at this year’s Cannes



The first trailer for Tilda Swinton and Jake Gllenhaal-starring film Okja has been unveiled.

The film follows the story of a young Korean farmer girl called Mija (Seo-Hyun Ahn) who tries to save an environmentally-friendly, scientifically-produced mammal, the Okja, from being slaughtered. Swinton plays a pioneering livestock expert who wants Okja to be used as a food produce, while Mija’s rescue mission – which takes her to Manhattan – is aided by animal-rights activist Jay (Paul Dano). Watch the trailer below, ahead of its June 28 release.

Okja has been met with controversy at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, due to claims Netflix imposed filming restrictions on director Boon Joon Ho. He denied the claims, telling Variety: “At first, Darius Khondji, my cinematographer, and I wanted to shoot ‘Okja’ on 35mm, but Netflix insisted that all Netflix originals be shot and archived in 4K. Khondji then figured that we would use Alexa 65, which equates to a 70mm film in digital format. It makes a great cinematic vibe.” He added: “Netflix guaranteed my complete freedom in terms of putting together my team and the final cut privilege, which only godlike filmmakers such as Spielberg get.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Netflix’s involvement itself in Cannes has caused similar commotion. Okja is one of two Netflix-funded films in competition for the Palme d’Or. Cannes last week announced that it would ban any competing films that didn’t also gain a French theatre release, meaning streaming-only titles would be banned.