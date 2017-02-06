Watch Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron in ‘The Fate Of The Furious’ Super Bowl trailer

Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson, Kurt Russell and Jason Statham all appear too.

A new trailer for The Fate Of The Furious, the eighth Fast And Furious film, debuted during yesterday’s Super Bowl TV broadcast.

The trailer features franchise veterans Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham alongside new cast member Charlize Theron, who is playing the sequel’s main villain. Watch below.

The Fate Of The Furious is set for release on April 14. Helen Mirren and Suicide Squad‘s Scott Eastwood will appear in supporting roles too, while Kurt Russell is reprising his role as Frank Petty from 2015’s Fast & Furious 7.

It’s the only Furious movie other than Tokyo Drift not to feature Paul Walker. The actor passed away in 2013 and posthumously appeared in 2015’s Fast & Furious 7.

Mirren’s role has yet to be revealed. Her casting surprised many when it was announced last year, but the Oscar-winning actress told Elle at the time: “I like to be serious. Of course, having said that I’m about to do Fast & Furious 8. But that’s for the fun of it. So maybe that’s what I want as well, some fun and some relevant, serious, important movies.”

Yesterday’s Super Bowl duel between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons was accompanied by Lady Gaga’s epic halftime show performance. The singer’s 13-minute set featured a drone opening, acrobatics and hits including ‘Poker Face’, ‘The Edge Of Glory’ and ‘Telephone’.

The Super Bowl TV broadcast, traditionally the most-watched programme of the year in the US, also featured premieres of several other new movie and TV trailers, including the first trailer for Stranger Things season 2.