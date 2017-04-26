Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum and Tilda Swinton all feature in the film (obviously).

Wes Anderson’s new movie Isle Of Dogs now has a poster and release date.

The stop-motion animated movie, which is set in Japan and follows a boy’s journey to find his missing dog, will hit cinemas on April 20, 2018.

Anderson has assembled a typically impressive cast featuring Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Courtney B. Vance, Jeff Goldblum and Yoko Ono.

In December Anderson shared a teaser for the film featuring Edward Norton, who has been cast as a character called Rex. He also revealed that he will be shooting the movie in England.

Meanwhile, Anderson has teamed up with CrowdRise to offer a very special prize to one lucky fan who donates to Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation, which seeks to preserve and restore film heritage.

“The top [prize] is an invitation to come visit us on our set where we’ll continue to be filming our story and even an opportunity to do a voice of, probably another dog, in the movie,” Anderson said.

Anderson recently made a comeback by directing last year’s H&M Christmas advert, which starred regular collaborator Adrien Brody.