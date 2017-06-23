White House responds to Johnny Depp’s Trump assassination comments at Glastonbury

Star asked festival crowd: "When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?"

The White House has issued a response to controversial comments made by Johnny Depp about President Trump at Glastonbury Festival, describing the actor’s remarks as “sad”.

Yesterday (June 22), the star was addressing the audience at the Cineramageddon stage before a screening of his 2004 film The Libertine when he made headlines by joking that “maybe it’s time” that an actor once more assassinated the President of the United States.

“I think he needs help,” Depp told the crowd, “and there are a lot of wonderful dark places he could go. A lot of Doc Martens… It’s just a question… I’m not insinuating anything, but… by the way, this is going to be in the press, and it will be horrible… but I like that you’re all a part of it. When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?”

As the crowd cheered his reference to the 1865 assassination of Abraham Lincoln by the actor John Wilkes Booth, Depp added: “I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been a while! And maybe it’s time!”

A reporter from ABC News has now tweeted a response from a White House official. It reads: “President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and its sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead. I hope that some of Mr Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a democrat elected official.” See that tweet below.

While many stood up for Depp’s comments and some said it was ‘just a joke’, others have taken huge offence.

Trump has not yet responded to the controversy directly.

Depp made another appearance at Glastonbury on Friday, playing guitar with Kris Kristofferson.

