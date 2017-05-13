He was giving the commencement speech for the University of Southern California's Class of 2017

Addressing the class of 2017 at the University of Southern California on Friday (May 12) Will Ferrell sang renditions of the Star Trek theme tune and Whitney Houston‘s ‘I Will Always Love You’.

Alongside Helen Mirren, Ferrell was attending the ceremony to receive an honorary doctorate. In 1990 he graduated from the same university with a degree in Sports Broadcasting.

His 25-minute speech included a rendition of the Star Trek theme tune (15 minutes into the below clip) and, at the 24-minute mark, a performance of ‘I Will Always Love You’. He ended the song on a falsetto note and added “Thank you, fight on!” as he left the podium.

During his speech Ferrell shared his definition of success: “To me, my definition of success is my 16-and-a-half year marriage to my beautiful and talented wife, Vivica. Success are my three amazing sons … no matter how cliche it may sound, you may never truly be successful until you learn to give beyond yourself. Empathy and kindness are the two signs of emotional intelligence.” See the full speech below:

It was recently revealed that Ferrell and Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa are to star in a father-son comedy.

Paramount is developing the film, which is being produced by Will Ferrell’s Gary Sanchez company. The script was pitched by Jarrad Paul, an actor and screenwriter who wrote Jim Carrey’s Yes Man and several episodes of 2015-16 comedy series The Grinder.

Ferrell will play a washed-up TV star who will reunite with the actor (played by Momoa) who played his son on the TV show, and has since become massive movie star.