Watch Will Smith fulfill 20-year-long dream of bungee jumping

The star filmed himself on a visit to the iconic Victoria Falls Bridge.

Will Smith has fulfilled his 20-year-long dream of bungee jumping off the Victoria Falls Bridge.

The star filmed himself on a visit to the iconic waterfall on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia, revealing that it had been a dream of his to take the plunge.

“This is going to be a cool shot,” Smith says to the camera as he takes the jump. “This is crazy, bungee jumping Victoria Falls, I’ve been wanting to do this for like almost 20 years,” he adds.

However, the star then jokes: “I’ve got high blood pressure, though, so they need to come get me from being upside down.” The actor then describes the jump as “fantastic”. You can watch the clip below.

Meanwhile, Will Smith recently featured in the trailer for the Carpool Karaoke television series.

The first trailer for the exclusive Apple Music show was screened during the Grammys and showed off a slight twist on the classic format with celebrity pairs teaming up as unlikely musical teams while riding around and singing.

In the new extended trailer, Smith and Corden are seen rapping the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme tune. The duo also run through Big Willie’s classic track ‘Gettin’ Jiggy With It’ before launching into R Kelly’s ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ while actually flying in a helicopter.

James Corden won’t be hosting the show, but will still appear along with glitzy stars such as Will Smith, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, John Cena, former basketballer Shaquille O’Neal and many more.

The show is being produced by CBS, with James Corden and Ben Winston working as co-creators and executive producers. Eric Pankowski will also be on hand as executive producer/showrunner.