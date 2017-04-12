Will Smith has cut son Jaden’s dreadlocks off to help him prepare for latest movie role

He will star alongside Cara Delevingne in the new film, which is filming in Toronto now

Will Smith has cut off his son Jaden Smith’s dreadlocks in an effort to help him prepare for a new movie role.

The 18-year-old is set to follow his appearance in Netflix’s The Get Down by starring alongside Cara Delevingne in Life In A Year, a new film produced by his father.

Will Smith posted photos on Facebook yesterday (April 11) of his amateur hairdressing attempts, holding up Jaden’s blonde dreads to the camera, before posting a shot of him holding them above his own head.

“Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming #LifeInAYear…maybe I should’ve used scissors?!” read the caption on both images. See them below, via XXL.

Life In A Year will see Jaden play a teenage boy who tries to offer his terminally ill girlfriend (Delevingne) a whole life’s worth of experiences in one year.

The film is currently shooting in Toronto, but as yet there has been no scheduled release date for the movie announced.

Earlier this year, Jaden launched an anti-Trump art project with fellow actor Shia LeBeouf.

The pair have called their interactive art installation, which began on January 20 – shortly before Trump’s inauguration – “a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism”.

The duo describe the project on its website as follows: “Commencing at 9am on January 20, 2017, the day of the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, the public is invited to deliver the words “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” into a camera mounted on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image, New York, repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish.

“Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live-streamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency. In this way, the mantra “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”