Will Smith ‘in talks’ to play genie in Disney’s new ‘Aladdin’ movie

The 'Fresh Prince' actor could succeed the late Robin Williams in the role.

Will Smith is being lined up to play the genie in Disney’s new live-action Aladdin movie.

The actor is said to be in “early” talks with Disney about the role, which was famously played by Robin Williams in a 1992 animated film.

Disney has hired Guy Ritchie to direct its new, live-action take on the tale, which follows successful live-action re-imaginings of Cinderella, The Jungle Book and Beauty And The Beast. A new Lion King movie is also in the works at Disney, with Donald Glover signed up to provide the voice of Simba.

Smith was previously in talks for a role in Disney’s new Dumbo movie, which is being directed by Tim Burton, but these did not lead to anything, Deadline reports.

Ritchie is due to start shooting Aladdin in the the UK this July. Big Fish screenwriter John August has written the script based on Disney’s 1992 movie.

In October 2015, Disney released previously unseen out-takes from Robin Williams’ beloved voice role as the genie.

It was later reported that the actor had stated in his will that none of his out-takes could be used by Disney in a future Aladdin sequel.

Williams died on August 11, 2014 at the age of 63. His widow Susan later said that if her husband had not taken his own life, he would only have had “maybe three years left” because he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and was showing signs of a degenerative condition called Lewy Bodies Dementia.