Will Smith and Tom Hanks wanted for ‘Dumbo’ reboot

Original Disney animated movie was released in 1942

Will Smith and Tom Hanks could be set to star in a reboot of Disney’s Dumbo.

The remake of the 1942 animated movie will be directed by Tim Burton, who previously made Alice In Wonderland.

The original story followed a ridiculed baby circus elephant, who, with the help of a mouse, worked to achieve his full potential. Burton’s film will be a mix of live action and animation.

Smith is being eyed to portray “the father of the children who develop a friendship with the lovable elephant after seeing him at the circus,” according to Variety.

They also claim that if Smith does take the role it could pose problems for his forthcoming Bad Boys 3 movie.

The publication reports that if “Smith is leaning toward Dumbo, the start date for Bad Boys 3 would be pushed back or the film could be shelved entirely.”

Smith had signed on with Martin Lawrence for two more Bad Boys films.

The acting duo starred in the original action-comedy film in 1995, and reprised their roles as Detectives Marcus Barnett and Mike Lowrey eight years later for its sequel, Bad Boys II.

Smith is also reportedly rumoured to be appearing at next year’s Glastonbury with DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Hanks meanwhile has also reportedly been offered the role of the film’s villain.

He is also set to star with Emma Watson in forthcoming dystopian sci-fi movie The Circle.

The film is based on the book of the same name by author Dave Eggers and follows Mae Holland (Watson), who is a new employee at a tech company called The Circle.

It will be released in the US on April 28, 2017. There is no confirmed UK release date as yet. The film was directed by James Ponsoldt (Master Of None, Shameless) and also stars John Boyega, Karen Gillan, Patton Oswalt and Bill Paxton.