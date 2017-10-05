Winona Ryder was bullied at school after making ‘Beetlejuice’

Her classmates called her a "witch"

The actress Winona Ryder has revealed she was bullied at school after making Beetlejuice.

Speaking to Marie Claire, the Stranger Things and Girl, Interrupted star opened up about her childhood, saying that despite starring in multiple films as a teenager, she was not popular at high-school.

When she was cast in Beetlejuice as the goth teenager Lydia Deetz, she thought things would improve. “I remember thinking, ‘Ooh, it’s like the number-one movie. This is going to make things great at school,’” Ryder said. Instead, Ryder admits “it made things worse,” with her school mates calling her “a witch.”

However, Ryder also said that the love from her parents growing up helped her through her high-school difficulties. “We didn’t have a lot of money, but the love compensation was amazing.” She continued, “I would have chosen them even if they weren’t my parents. They’re my best friends.’”

Read: Stranger Things Season 2: New Release Date, Cast, Trailers, Artwork & Plot hints

Many of Ryder’s films growing up saw her performing in a high-school setting, with her famously playing the popular lead Veronica Sawyer in Heathers.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ryder admitted that she had approached her mother for advice when preparing for the role of Joyce Byers in Stranger Things.

Winona Ryder reprises her role of Joyce Byers in Stranger Things 2, released on October 27.