Women said only ’27 per cent of dialogue’ in 2016’s biggest movies

That's despite lead female roles in 'Star Wars' and 'Suicide Squad'

A new report claims women only spoke 27 per cent of the dialogue featured in 2016’s biggest movies.

Despite leading roles for the likes of Felicity Jones in Rogue One and Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad, last year was apparently a bad one for female actors.

According to a report by data scientist Amber Thomas, which analysed a host of films including Captain America: Civil War, Finding Dory, The Jungle Book, Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Deadpool, Suicide Squad not one of the top 10 movies of 2016 had a 50 per cent speaking, female cast.

Finding Dory was the closest to this level of equality with 43 per cent female characters.

To be equal, the movie would have needed eight more speaking, female roles.

Rogue One was apparently the worst. Only 9 per cent of its speaking characters were female. Of those 10 characters, one was a computer voice, one appeared on screen for no more than five seconds, and one was a CGI cameo that said one word.

Finding Dory came out on top with 53 per cent female dialogue. But, 76 per cent of that dialogue came from Dory alone.

Trailing at the end was The Jungle Book with only 10 per cent of its dialogue spoken by a female character.

While Harley Quinn was a highly advertised character in Suicide Squad, she only spoke 42 per cent as many words as Floyd/Deadshot (played by Will Smith).

Notably, Amanda Waller (played by Viola Davis) spoke frequently, totalling just 222 words (16 per cent) short of Deadshot’s word count.

Female characters were also apparently outnumbered in Captain America: Civil War’s final battle by five to one and throughout the movie, they only contributed 16 per cent of the dialogue.

Meanwhile female remakes are continuing on a number of movies including the forthcoming Ocean’s 8, which will feature Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling and Anne Hathaway.