‘Wonder Woman 2’ director confirmed

Patty Jenkins will become the highest-paid female filmmaker in history

It has been confirmed that Patty Jenkins will return as director for Wonder Woman 2.

Jenkins was at the helm for the first Wonder Woman movie, which starred Gal Gadot and was released this summer to great success.

The sequel was recently confirmed at Comic-Con and has a release date of December 13, 2019. Gadot has also been confirmed to return.

Jenkins’ return has been formally confirmed following what were described as “challenging” talks between the director and Warner Bros.

According to reports, Jenkins will be paid between $7 million and $9 million to direct and write, making her the highest-paid female filmmaker in history.

Wonder Woman took over $800m (£621m) worldwide during its cinematic release and had the best opening ever for a film by a female director.

Earlier this year, Jenkins tweeted about her desire to continue working on the franchise. “Now I want to make Wonder Woman 2,” she wrote. “It’s a beautiful story to tell, an important time to tell it and with people that I love.”

Last month saw Jenkins respond to James Cameron calling Wonder Woman “a step backwards”.

“All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided,” Avatar director Cameron had said. “She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!”

Jenkins later replied: “James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman.”