Has the ‘Wonder Woman 2’ plot been revealed?

Diana Prince is gearing up for battle once more...

WARNING: CONTAINS POSSIBLE SPOILERS.

The plot for a sequel to Wonder Woman has reportedly been revealed, and it sees Gal Gadot’s titular hero battling the forces of evil in yet another famous historical conflict.

According to ScreenRant, the sequel will see Diana Prince battling the Soviet Union in the dying days of the Cold War – after her first solo outing saw the DC Comics hero fighting in the trenches of the Western Front.

It’s also claimed that the entire production crew of the film will return, despite no official agreement being announced for director Patty Jenkins to remain behind the camera.

Most surprisingly, however, is the reported return of Chris Pine as Wonder Woman’s ally Steve Trevor – despite seemingly sacrificing himself at the end of the first film.

A mooted release date is yet to be revealed for the sequel, but Wonder Woman will be next seen in DCEU’s Justice League, which is set for release in November.

Wonder Woman was released in the UK last month and is now the most successful film ever made by a female director, after it grossed an eye-watering $653.9 million (£514 million).

The superhero film achieved the huge sum in its forth week of release, beating the record set by Phyllida Lloyd’s big screen adaptation of Mamma Mia, which grossed $609.8 million (£479 million) in 2008, as well as beating 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, for the biggest launch by a female director – after taking $85.2 million (£66 million) in its first weekend of release.