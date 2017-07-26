The sequel is being fast tracked after the success of Patty Jenkins' superhero movie

A release date for Wonder Woman 2 has been confirmed.

Wonder Woman is the biggest film of the summer and features actor Gal Gadot in the lead role.

Warner Bros have announced that Gadot will return to play the titular superhero in the sequel, which will be released on December 13, 2019.

As The Hollywood Reporter reports, talks with Patty Jenkins to get back in the director’s chair following her work on the first movie are ongoing.

So far Wonder Woman has grossed more than $389 million at the US box office, taking it past the previous top takings of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Gadot will also feature in the forthcoming Justice League film, which will also star Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

The movie will be in cinemas in November. A stand-alone Aquaman film will follow on December 21, 2018.

Earlier this week, footage of Gadot comforting a young fan at San Diego Comic-Con was shared online.

The actor was taking part in an autograph signing at the event last week when the incident happened.

A young girl approached Gadot at the signing table and started to cry. In the video, the actor can be seen holding her hand and talking to her gently. At one point she asks: “Where’s that smile?”

The camera pans to Ben Affleck, who was also taking part in the Justice League autograph session. He points at the child and says: “Sweet kid.”