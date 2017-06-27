Wonder Woman is now the biggest ever film by a female director
It's beaten the record set by Mamma Mia.
Wonder Woman has become the biggest global live-action film ever released by a female director, after it grossed an eye-watering $653.9 million (£514 million) worldwide.
The DC Comics superhero film, which is directed by Patty Jenkins, secured the massive box office sum in its fourth week of release.
It’s now beaten the record set by Phyllida Lloyd’s big screen adaptation of Mamma Mia, which grossed $609.8 million (£479 million) in 2008, as well as beating 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, for the biggest launch by a female director – after taking $85.2 million (£66 million) in its first weekend of release.
Wonder Woman, which stars Gal Gadot as the eponymous hero, debuted in cinemas on June 1 – and received a string of glowing reviews.
Director Patty Jenkins also recently shared a touching note of testimonies from a kindergarten class that shine a light on how the new film has inspired young children, particularly girls.
The list included one girl who came to school “with a printed list of every single female superhero and her powers to avoid any trouble when deciding roles during recess”.