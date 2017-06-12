‘Wonder Woman’ director shares heartwarming note about how the film is empowering girls

Patty Jenkins said that the inspiration she drew from the kindergarten testimonies "made every hard day worth it"

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has shared a touching note of testimonies from a kindergarten class that shine a light on how the new film has inspired young children, particularly girls.

The new DC Comics film, which was released on June 2, stars Gal Gadot as the titular superhero, and was well-received by critics and at the box office. One critic hailed the movie as “the best DC Comics film since The Dark Knight.”

Having earned acclaim for her film, Jenkins took to Twitter yesterday (June 11) to demonstrate how Wonder Woman is having a positive influence on young children, particularly girls. One example told of how one little girl came to school “with a printed list of every single female superhero and her powers to avoid any trouble when deciding roles during recess.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

After being sent the list of testimonies from a kindergarten class by her producer, Jenkins wrote: “ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! This makes every hard day worth it. Thank you to whomever wrote it!!” See the full note below.

According to reports, Wonder Woman‘s US audience over its opening weekend was 52% female – a figure that was notably high for the superhero genre, where audiences tend to be just 40% female.