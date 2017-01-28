New Wonder Woman image reveals ‘Justice League’ details

Zack Snyder provides a sneak peek at Wonder Woman in 'Justice League'

A new Wonder Woman image from director Zack Snyder has revealed some Justice League details.

Justice League is scheduled for release on November 17. Set a few months after the events of Batman v Superman, it follows Batman and Wonder Woman as they create a team of superheroes to face the villain Steppenwolf and the threat of Parademons.

WB employee Ken Pejoro shared a photo from director Zack Snyder via Twitter that gives fans a brief peek at Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. You can see the tweet below.

As pointed out by Digital Spy, a timestamp of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 40 seconds can be seen at the top left of the screen which could relate to the length of the film. This could also mean that the scene in the picture takes place towards the end of the film.

Earlier this month, Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, The Flash and Aquaman came together in a new official image. Last month Jesse Eisenberg and Connie Nielson officially joined the cast of the upcoming film.

Eisenberg will reprise his Batman v Superman role as villain Lex Luthor. Danish actor Nielson, who has been cast in the upcoming DC film Wonder Woman as Queen Hippolyta (the mother of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman), will also feature in Justice League.

They join Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Ben Affleck as Batman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Photos of Simmons training in the gym for his role went viral in June; the actor’s personal trainer later said his goal was to have “sick arms”.

Batman V Superman, which came out in March, has now grossed over $870 million (£595 million) at the global box office despite a generally negative response from critics. On review aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes, the film’s approval rating is a lowly 27%.