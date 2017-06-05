‘Wonder Woman’ scores record-breaking opening weekend

The Gal Gadot-fronted superhero movie did especially well in the US.

Wonder Woman has enjoyed record-breaking success in its opening weekend.

After hitting cinemas on Friday (June 2), the superhero movie starring Gal Gadot raked in $223 million (£172 million) globally, including a huge $100.5 million (£77.8 million) at the US box office.

Wonder Woman‘s US haul is the highest opening weekend ever for a film made by a female director. Wonder Woman was directed by Patty Jenkins, who previously made Monster, a biopic of serial killer Aileen Wuornos starring Charlize Theron.

The previous US opening weekend record for a female-directed film was the $85 million (£66 million) taken by Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Fifty Shades Of Grey in 2015.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wonder Woman‘s US audience was 52% female – notably high for the superhero genre, where audiences tend to be just 40% female.

Wonder Woman has benefited from a swathe of very positive pre-release reviews. Check out NME’s verdict on the film.

Alongside Gadot’s title character and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, the film’s cast also includes Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Danny Huston, Ewan Bremner and former The Office actress Lucy Davis.

Wonder Woman, a warrior princess of the Amazons, made her DC Comics debut in 1941 and was famously played by Lynda Carter, a former Miss World USA, in a popular US TV series that ran from 1975 to 1979. An unseen pilot for a TV reboot was shot in 2011 but NBC decided not to order a full series.

Gal Gadot will also play Wonder Woman in this year’s Justice League movie, which hits cinemas on November 17.