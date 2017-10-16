Woody Allen clarifies comments after saying he feels “sad” for Harvey Weinstein

Allen responds to backlash over remarks

Woody Allen has been forced to clarify comments he recently made about Harvey Weinstein following a backlash.

Hollywood mogul Weinstein has made headlines in recent weeks after being accused of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women, allegations that he “unequivocally denies”.

Actor and director Allen recently weighed in on the Weinstein scandal, telling the BBC: “The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved. Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that his life is so messed up. There’s no winners in that. It’s just very, very sad and tragic for those poor women that had to go through that.”

Allen went on to warn against the scandal creating a “witch hunt atmosphere… where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself”.

Following criticism about his comments, Allen later told Variety: “When I said I felt sad for Harvey Weinstein I thought it was clear the meaning was because he is a sad, sick man. I was surprised it was treated differently. Lest there be any ambiguity, this statement clarifies my intention and feelings.”

In 1992, Allen was accused of sexual abuse by Dylan Farrow, Allen’s adopted daughter with Mia Farrow. Allen denied the allegations at the time. No charges were brought and the investigation not pursued.