Upcoming Woody Allen film criticised for reported portrayal of ‘inappropriate’ relationship

'A Rainy Day in New York' stars Jude Law, Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning

Woody Allen‘s forthcoming new film has attracted criticism online for its apparent portrayal of an ‘inappropriate’ relationship.

The actor, writer and director is currently shooting his latest project, A Rainy Day In New York, on location in the titular city. The film stars Jude Law, Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez.

However, a major plot detail of A Rainy Day In New York has been slammed online for its reported depiction of a relationship between Law and Fanning’s characters.

Law, according to Page Six, plays a 44-year-old married man who “makes a fool of himself over every ambitious starlet and model”, with the character reportedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old “concubine” – played by Fanning.

Page Six‘s report continues by detailing one particular scene involving the two characters: “In the scene, the so-called concubine acknowledges her relationship with Law’s much-older character, but then protests that she is 21 years old.

“After a discussion about his infidelity, Fanning’s character then asks Law, ‘Were all these women for pleasure, or were you researching a project?’”

Twitter users have criticised this reported scene and the relationship between the characters – see a selection of tweets below.

Earlier this month, Allen was forced to clarify comments he recently made about Harvey Weinstein following a backlash.