Woody Harrelson confirmed for ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo spin-off film

Alden Ehrenreich will portray Han Solo in the film, with Harrelson in a mentor role

Woody Harrelson has been confirmed for the upcoming Star Wars spin-off movie about a young Han Solo.

Alden Ehrenreich, best known for his roles in Hail, Caesar! and Blue Jasmine, was officially cast as young Han Solo last July. A film telling the character’s origin story is due to start shooting this month and was previously set for a May 25, 2018 release but now appears to have been pushed back to December 13, 2018.

Having previously been rumoured for the role, it has now been confirmed that Harrelson will play the role on Han Solo’s mentor in the origin film.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody,” said the film’s directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

“His ability to find both humour and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at ping pong.”

It was previously announced that Emilia Clarke, best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen, has joined the Han Solo film in an unspecified role. “Clarke’s role will round out a dynamic cast of characters that Han and Chewie will encounter on their adventures,” a post on the Star Wars website said.

Disney announced last October that Donald Glover – also known as rapper Childish Gambino – has been cast as the film’s young Lando Calrissian.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, directors of The Lego Movie, will be behind the camera on the spin-off film, whose title has yet to be revealed.

Ehrenreich beat the likes of Dave Franco, Logan Lerman, Jack Reynor, Ansel Elgort, Scott Eastwood, Emory Cohen and Blake Jenner to secure the role.

