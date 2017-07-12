Woody Harrelson reassures Star Wars fans over troubled Han Solo movie

The spin-off film sensationally fired its original co-directors last month, bringing Ron Howard to the director's chair at very short notice

Woody Harrelson has reassured Star Wars fans over the direction of the upcoming Han Solo spin-off film after a number of troubling weeks for the project.

The future of the film was thrown into doubt last month after its initial co-directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, were fired after reportedly giving the movie “a screwball comedy angle.” Ron Howard has since been drafted in to take over the director’s chair.

With the untitled Han Solo film still scheduled for release in May 2018, Harrelson – who will star in the film as Han Solo’s mentor – said that fans “shouldn’t worry” about the outcome of filming.

“I think I read some stuff where people were worried about the fate of this movie,” the Zombieland actor told The Hollywood Reporter. “I wouldn’t worry. The Force is still very much with it.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Harrelson also confirmed that shooting with Howard at the helm would resume today (July 12) after a previous one-day shoot was recently completed to comply with castmember Thandie Newton’s packed schedule.

Late last month, Howard shared a photo from the set of the Han Solo film – although the resulting image was restricted to the same kind of secrecy that is typically associated with Star Wars shoots.