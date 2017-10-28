Woody Harrelson says he needed weed to get through dinner with Donald Trump

The actor attended a dinner party with the now US President back in 2002

Woody Harrelson has recalled a dinner party he attended in 2002 where Donald Trump was also a guest.

The actor appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher recently and recounted his story of the night, saying he had been invited to the New York event by retired professional wrestler Jesse Ventura.

After explaining that Trump was trying to get Ventura to be his running mate for the 2004 election, Harrelson said: “I went and it was brutal. I never met a more narcissistic man. He talked about himself the whole time.

“You could see the standard he was going to bear,” he continued. “I had to walk out halfway through to smoke a joint just to, like, steel myself from the rest of it.”

Watch Harrelson talk about the dinner above, via Vulture.

Meanwhile, Harrelson is due to appear in the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo spin-off, which recently confirmed its official title.

Ron Howard recently took over as director from Christopher Miller and Phil Lord and has now confirmed in a video posted to Twitter that the film will go by the name Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Alden Ehrenreich will play the young Han Solo in the movie, alongside an all-star cast that includes Game Of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Donald Glover and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Solo will arrive in cinemas on May 25, 2018.