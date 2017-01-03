Woody Harrelson in talks to star in ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo spin-off film

The origin movie has been pushed back to December 2018

Woody Harrelson could be set to join the cast of Star Wars for the upcoming spin-off movie about a young Han Solo.

Alden Ehrenreich, best known for his roles in Hail, Caesar! and Blue Jasmine, was officially cast as young Han Solo last July. A film telling the character’s origin story is due to start shooting this month and was previously set for a May 25, 2018 release but now appears to have been pushed back to December 13, 2018.

Variety reports that Harrelson is in talks to play the role on Han Solo’s mentor in the origin film, which will also star Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke. He is said to be the “top choice” for the part.

While Disney made no comment on the reports, it has been noted that Allison Shearmur is producing the spin-off film, wirh Harrelson and Shearmur working together previously on The Hunger Games.

It was previously announced that Emilia Clarke, best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen, has joined the Han Solo film in an unspecified role. “Clarke’s role will round out a dynamic cast of characters that Han and Chewie will encounter on their adventures,” a post on the Star Wars website said.

Disney announced last October that Donald Glover – also known as rapper Childish Gambino – has been cast as the film’s young Lando Calrissian.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, directors of The Lego Movie, will be behind the camera on the spin-off film, whose title has yet to be revealed.

Ehrenreich beat the likes of Dave Franco, Logan Lerman, Jack Reynor, Ansel Elgort, Scott Eastwood, Emory Cohen and Blake Jenner to secure the role.

Meanwhile, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story opened to $290.5 million (around £235 million) at the Global Box Office in its opening weekend.

The sum makes it the second-highest grossing December-opener. It sits behind last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which took $395 million.

It has also surpassed Captain America: Civil War to become the second highest grossing movie of 2016 in the US, taking in $441 million so far.